Khloe Kardashian has phobia of whales

Khloe Kardashian admitted being afraid of whales.



The family traveled to Mexico, where they were able to observe whales in the ocean, and Khloe admitted her concern during the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians this week.

“I am really freaking out. I feel like I am going to cry. I don’t think I am comfortable seeing it,” she said.

Khloe further justified her phobia of whales on, X, previously known as Twitter. In a tweet that said, "This has been a phobia of mine for years.”

The tweet added, “I don’t want anything bad to happen to whales and I know the phobia is totally irrational, but we don’t pick our phobias. I low-key have a fear of the ocean, but a whale I can’t even look at, it freaks me out so much.”

She further wrote, "They are ginormous, and we discover new species all the time. Over 80% of our oceans are unchartered. That’s f***ing bananas! We don’t even know what’s in there."



