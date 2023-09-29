This Morning is confession place? Sharon Osbourne ‘shocks’ fans with turning point in life

This Morning has proved to be a confession place for many celebrities in the last couple of days.

During an episode of The Talk, the 70-year-old star, Sharon Osbourne, opened up about her lifelong struggles with her body. She discussed her experiences with various weight loss interventions, including a gastric band and gastric sleeve.

However, she also revealed that her recent use of a new weight loss drug, akin to Wegovy, has left her unable to gain weight, resulting in a significant loss of 28 pounds. As she reflected on her journey, she mentioned being at a turning point in her life.

She said: 'But I can't put on weight now, no matter whatever I eat. I'm stuck at this weight. And it's like my entire life I've wanted to be a certain weight, never got there, and now I have and it doesn't suit me and I don't like it and I can't change it.'

Sharon later appeared on Friday's episode of This Morning, where she spoke about being on her 'last chapter' in life - having achieved everything she wants.

She told Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond: 'Everything I wanted to achieve, I've achieved, I'm happy with my place in the world and what I've got, I'm not thirsting for more... I'm just fine... I'm on my last chapter really'.

Her appearance comes after Sharon was seen leaving the Claridge's Hotel in London on Thursday after shocking the public with her drastic weight loss.

