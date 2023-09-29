ICC's elite commentators' panel for World Cup 2023 revealed

A picture collage of Ramiz Raja (left), Ricky Ponting (centre) and Ravi Shastri (right). — PCB/ICC/BCCI/File

The International Cricket Council on Friday revealed an elite panel of commentators ahead of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, set to start on October 5 in India.



The star-studded panel of commentators include some of the most recognisable voices in the game, who will bring the showpiece event to life.

Gracing ICC.tv's coverage of the event, the commentators will present the fans with an unforgettable experience.

The coverage of the event will include a pre-match show, an innings interval programme and a post-match wrap-up.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and former England skipper Eoin Morgan will join the coverage. They will be supported by other World Cup winners Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden.

"The commentary box will mark the return of Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop, who called the memorable 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand," the ICC stated.

More international icons and former captains including Waqar Younis, Shaun Pollock, Anjum Chopra and Michael Atherton will also be calling the action live from the commentary box.

They will be joined in on the fun by former international stars like Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Katey Martin, Dinesh Karthik, Dirk Nannes, Samuel Badree, Athar Ali Khan and Russel Arnold.

The panel will be rounded off some of the leading broadcasters in the world who have had their fair share of iconic calls, including Harsha Bhogle, Kass Naidoo, Mark Nicholas, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard and Ian Ward.

The tournament will get underway with the repeat of the 2019 final between New Zealand and England in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium, while the final will take place at the same venue on November 19.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.