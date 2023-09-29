Pakistani school bags 2023 UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education

Peng Liyuan, UNESCO special envoy for the advancement of girls' and women's education, and Audrey Azoulay, director-general of UNESCO, present awards to representatives of China Children and Teenagers' Fund (CCTF) (L) and Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education (PAGE) at the award ceremony of the UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education 2023 in Beijing, on September 28, 2023. — Xinhua/File

Isamabad-based Pakistan Alliance for Girls Education has been announced as one of the two laureates of the 2023 UNESCO Prize for Girls' and Women's Education.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the Prize's international jury recognised the school as an outstanding model of a locally-led initiative that effectively raises awareness of girls and women's right to education.

The Prize honours the outstanding contributions of individuals, institutions and organisations to advance girls' and women's education, and showcases successful projects promoting best practices in the field.

The award is a diploma and a cheque for $50,000 to further the project's work. The Award ceremony was held on Thursday in Beijing in the presence of DG UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay.

