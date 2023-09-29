Prenuptial agreement: Are Donald Trump and Melania Trump splitting up?

Former US President Donald Trump and former US First Lady Melania Trump depart a polling station after voting in the US midterm elections at Morton and Barbara Mandel in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2022. — AFP

As former US President Donald Trump's legal woes continued to exacerbate with the latest blow given by a New York Judge finding him liable of fraud in overestimating wealth, media reports suggested Thursday that erstwhile first lady Melania Trump sought renegotiations regarding their prenuptial agreement if the billionaire is elected to the Oval Office in 2024.



According to a report from Page Six, "over the last year, Melania Trump and her team have been quietly negotiating a new ‘postnup’ agreement between herself and Donald Trump."

"This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her martial agreement," the report noted citing an insider source, adding that it’s not because the former first lady is going anywhere.

"Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their 17-year-old son, Barron Trump," the report quoted.

The new agreement also provides for the 53-year-old former model and spans money and property.

"I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain," the outlet reported.

The timing of the updated agreement wasn’t only because the 77-year-old could potentially serve another term, but because of his recent legal battles as well.

Melania Trump was not been present when his husband was criminally charged four times in a number of cases ranging from paying hush money to election subversion in Georgia.

The 52-year-old Melania's last appearance with the actor-turned-politician was at the Mar-a-Lago Easter brunch.

She was also not seen at Trump's press conference when he was indicted for the first time which he held at Mar-a-Lago. But her father Viktor Knavs was spotted sitting between the former commander-in-chief's sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

Trump is also facing other indictments in cases that include provoking people on his false claims of rigged elections leading to the January 6 2021 riots, retaining classified documents after leaving the Oval Office and election interference and criminal racketeering to overturn the election results in the state of Georgia.

"This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles… [Donald] has suffered" — including potential payouts in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ sprawling, $250 million civil case against Trump and his real estate business, as well as his order to pay $5m to E Jean Carroll for defaming her.

"Trump remains very rich, but with mounting legal bills and judgements," the renegotiated prenup would "provide a more solid future" for Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump should the couple part ways.