Sasha Obama leaves gym in radiant Bohemian fall look

The 22-year-old, who also enjoys spa treatments, looked radiant and fresh. She wore a pale pink bohemian midi skirt, brown knee-high leather boots, and a light green cropped turtleneck with long sleeves. Her outfit was ideal for fall.

The Obamas fall wardrobe

As fall began, the Obama women adopted a new vivid clothing style.

Recently, Malia was seen laughing with an unknown companion while wearing an outfit resembling Sasha's most recent one: a patterned t-shirt, a long black skirt, and boots, Hola reported.

On a recent outing in Germany, their mother Michelle Obama was also seen sporting a related appearance. She demonstrated that they all had a similar sense of style while wearing a floral dress and black leather knee-high boots.

Sasha and Malia, together again

Having spent some time in New York City, Sasha and Malia are now both back in Los Angeles.

In November, the former first lady disclosed that they had moved to the city's West and shared an apartment. "I believe that now that they are on the other side, they grow even closer. However, I feel really, really good about it. She said on NBC's Today show to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hage, "It's not just that they're living together; they're thriving together — and they're thriving on their own as distinct young women."