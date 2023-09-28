PCB massively hikes Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan's salaries

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a massive hike in the monthly retainer of skipper Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan.
The cricket body has awarded a 202% increase, after which the trio — roped in category A — is expected to receive Rs4.5 million, a more than four-fold increase over the previous year.
The deal comes after four months of deadlock between the PCB and players, and for the first time will see them get a share of the country's payout from the International Cricket Council (ICC).
"PCB has successfully negotiated a three-year central contact deal with its senior players that will run from July 1 2023 to June 30, 2026 in which 25 cricketers will be offered a deal," the board said in a statement.
According to the agreement, players are divided into four categories with skipper Babar, Rizwan, and Afridi in the top flight.
Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan are placed in category B with a reported salary of Rs3 million, while Imad Wasim and Abdullah Shafique are in category C on Rs1.5 million.
Category D players — Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Saim Ayub, Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmad, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan — will be on Rs750,000 a month.
The PCB said player match fees will also be hiked by 50% for Tests, 25% for one-day internationals and 12.5% for Twenty20 matches.
In a departure from the previous year, red-ball and white-ball national contracts have been amalgamated.
Furthermore, players have been granted the liberty to participate in two foreign leagues each season while the financial model for the three-year contract will be locked, with player performance reviews scheduled every 12 months.
England, with a squad boasting experience and IPL exposure, remain determined to defend their title
Messi who has played sparingly in recent league matches, missed a win over Sporting Kansas City due to muscle fatigue
Tim Southee had undergone surgery last week after fracturing and dislocating his right thumb during an intense ODI...
Issue resolved via "mutual understanding" after players had objected to certain contractual provisions
Green Shirts get a place in top five after over three-decade hiatus
The Men in Green will now face Uzbekistan on Thursday, September 28