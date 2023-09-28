Briton rescues 2.5-meter-tall bear that could nearly fit in her car

This picture posted on September 26, 2023, shows a giant teddy bear in Cambridge, UK. — Facebook/Lilly Hurley

People have usually heard about rescue missions to save pets and different animals from their troubles or provide them medical assistance to save their lives but this occurrence is a kind of unusual which left a number of people stunned as a Briton said she rescued a large 2.5-metre tall bear from a recycling centre.



A woman was on her local trip when she discovered the giant teddy bear was left by someone at Milton waste recycling centre near Cambridge. She took the soft toy and then decided to give it to her mother.

Lily Hurley who collected the teddy bear from the waste recycling centre, an image was shared on a Facebook page showing a number of pictures in which one of them shows the bear inside a car. The toy was so huge that it could not completely fit in the car.

As it was hard to make a place for it, Hurley stuffed it into the boot of her Seat Leon with the help of her sister.

This picture posted on September 26, 2023, shows a giant teddy bear in a car's backside in Cambridge, UK. — Facebook/Lilly Hurley

While speaking to BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, she said her mother was surprised to say the least after receiving the cuddly creature, adding that her mother was "not too impressed" by the size of the giant gift.

The rescuer stated in her talk that it [the bear] is huge. “It took up the entire size of my double bed."

She said she did not know who had taken the bear to the recycling centre, but it "weighs a tonne".

According to her, fellow members of the Odd Things Around Cambridge Facebook group had decided that the bear should be named Milton.