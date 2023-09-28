Isak secures victory as Newcastle oust Manchester City from EFL Cup. x/ActuFoot_

Alexander Isak's second-half strike propelled Newcastle United to a 1-0 triumph over eight-time winners Manchester City at St James' Park in a thrilling EFL Cup encounter on Wednesday.

The victory marked the end of Manchester City's journey in this year's League Cup, while Newcastle advanced to the fourth round.



Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions, commanded the early proceedings with their possession-oriented game. However, Newcastle's sturdy defence absorbed the pressure expertly.

The turning point came after halftime when Newcastle emerged revitalised, and Alexander Isak found the back of the net in the 53rd minute, capitalising on a Joelinton cross.

Newcastle's victory was particularly impressive as they fielded a largely second-string squad, making 10 changes from their previous 8-0 win against Sheffield United.

Despite a lackluster first half, the introduction of Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon at halftime breathed new life into the Magpies, ultimately leading to Isak's winning goal.

While City made seven changes to their lineup, their patient style of play couldn't thwart Newcastle's second-half energy and determination.

The only concern for Newcastle was Isak's departure from the game due to injury in the 60th minute, with a challenging Champions League match against Paris St-Germain on the horizon following Saturday's league clash with Burnley.

High-flying Brighton & Hove Albion also faced an exit from the competition, succumbing to a 1-0 loss against Chelsea. Meanwhile, Aston Villa and Brentford suffered home defeats at the hands of their Premier League counterparts, Everton (2-1) and Arsenal (1-0) respectively.

Liverpool, nine-time League Cup winners, overcame an early setback as they defeated Leicester City 3-1 at Anfield. Despite conceding a goal just three minutes into the game, Liverpool's Cody Gakpo equalised in the 48th minute, followed by a stunning strike from Dominik Szoboszlai in the 70th. Diogo Jota sealed the win with a goal in the 89th minute.

Fulham secured a 2-1 victory at home against second-tier side Norwich City, while Premier League team Bournemouth triumphed 2-0 over Championship side Stoke City, with two quick second-half goals courtesy of substitutes Dominic Solanke and Joe Rothwell.

West Ham United managed to grab a 1-0 win against League One's Lincoln City.

In the highest-scoring match of the night, Blackburn Rovers convincingly defeated Championship rivals Cardiff City 5-2.

Manchester United, the current holders of the League Cup, had secured their place in the next round by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.