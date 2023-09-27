Commander Biden bites another US Secret Service agent in 11th confirmed incident

US President Joe Biden's dog 'Commander' walks on the south grounds of the White House in Washington, DC on August 9, 2022. — AFP/File

President Joe Biden's dog Commander has bitten another US Secret Service employee for the 11th time as confirmed by the US Secret Service (USSS) email correspondence.

Around 8pm on Monday night at the White House, a uniformed division officer of the USSS was bitten by Commander and was later treated there by medical staff, according to USSS Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi.

Guglielmi confirmed on Tuesday that the officer is doing just fine.

Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for first lady Jill Biden, said “The White House can be a stressful environment for family pets, and the first family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds.”

She said the Bidens are "incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe."

According to Department of Homeland Security records, the German Shepherd purebred bit or otherwise assaulted Secret Service officers at least 10 other times between October 2022 and January, including one instance that necessitated the injured law enforcement official visiting the hospital.

Biden's other dog, Major, has also displayed aggressive behaviour by biting Secret Service agents and White House employees. After those incidents, they ultimately sent him to be with friends in Delaware, ABC News reported.

The Secret Service provides security protection for the president and his family, and scores of its officers are posted around the executive mansion and its sprawling grounds where they ultimately interact with the dogs.

Biden received Commander in December 2021 as a gift from his brother James. The family also has a cat, Willow.