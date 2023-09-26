China releases white paper on forming global community of shared future

This photo taken on Sept. 26, 2023 shows the Chinese and English versions of a white paper titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions". — Chinese Foreign Ministry

China released a white paper on Tuesday on creating a global community with a shared destiny, a goal that President Xi Jinping first outlined in 2013 for the betterment of the world.

President Xi demonstrated the right route for the world by putting forth the innovative proposal at a critical juncture in history, creating a solid consensus for international cooperation, claimed Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

At a news conference in Beijing on the presentation of the white paper, Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the comments.

In the past ten years, Xi has consistently elaborated on the vision at countless international events, deepening the awareness of the goal among the world community, Wang continued.

The State Council Information Office's white paper argued that the goal of creating a global community with a shared destiny transcends the restrictive rules of bloc politics, the idea that "might makes right," and the "universal values" established by a small number of Western nations.

The white paper also stated that it helps to create a more just and equitable global order.

According to Wang, the idea has been included in various international mechanism decisions and declarations for the past six years, as well as in UN General Assembly resolutions.

In his remarks, he pointed out that an increasing number of nations and their citizens have understood the significance of the goal for building a brighter future for humanity.

The Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative that China suggested have won support from more than 100 countries, and the Global Civilisation Initiative has received favourable feedback. To date, China has established communities of shared future with dozens of nations and areas.

According to Wang, China has also put forward answers to pressing global problems in the areas of health, climate change, and cyber security.

A striking illustration of creating a global society with a shared future is the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the China-Laos Railway, which generated 110,000 new jobs in Laos.

According to Cong Liang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, China would continue to carry out major BRI projects and concentrate on "small but beautiful" programmes to serve the people of all partner nations.

China will devote more funds to international development cooperation, according to Zhao Fengtao, deputy head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, in order to hasten the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and make fresh contributions to the construction of the world.

According to the white paper, China has undertaken specific initiatives to support the development of a global community with a shared future.