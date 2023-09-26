Ireland's fly-half Crowley expresses respect for Scotland ahead of crucial clash

Ireland’s Jack Crowley takes a selfie with his father Fachtna, mother Maria, and sister Tessa after the game. irishexaminer.com/

As Ireland gears up for their final Pool B encounter against Scotland on October 7, young fly-half Jack Crowley has issued a strong message of respect for their Scottish opponents, emphasising that they won't be underestimated despite the high expectations surrounding the Irish team.



Crowley, who has impressed with his performances in recent matches, is likely to continue as the understudy to captain Johnny Sexton, a role he has embraced with composure and maturity. The Munster playmaker's recent penalty kick, sealing a hard-fought 13-8 victory over defending champions South Africa, showcased his nerves of steel.

The stakes couldn't be higher for Ireland, who currently lead the pool with 14 points. However, they could face a nail-biting scenario if they find themselves in a three-way tie with Scotland and the Springboks. Crowley recognises the challenge posed by Scotland, pointing to their competitive nature in previous Six Nations encounters.

Crowley, who has earned praise from Irish legend Ronan O'Gara and Australian World Cup winner Stephen Larkham, emphasised the importance of thorough preparation and adaptability in the upcoming clash. He discussed his mindset when coming off the bench, highlighting the need to analyze and adapt to the game's evolving dynamics.

In the aftermath of the intense matches, Crowley is looking forward to a well-deserved break. His light-hearted comment about heading to "Disneyland Paris" with some of his older teammates provides insight into the camaraderie within the Irish squad.

As Ireland's journey in the Rugby World Cup unfolds, Jack Crowley's contributions and attitude will be closely watched. His respectful approach towards Scotland, combined with his game-changing abilities, make him a key player in Ireland's quest for success on the international stage.