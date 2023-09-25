Taylor Swift’s new rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce ‘not like her old boyfriends’: Expert

File Footage

Taylor Swift’s body language has recently revealed that her rumoured relationship with NFL star game Travis Kelce is not like her previous boyfriends’ relation.



After Taylor stepped out with Travis in public together for the first time, Judi James, a body language expert, spoke to The Mirror, saying, “Taylor might have appeared to have gone public with this relationship now but this is not the Taylor fans are used to seeing when she embarks on a new romantic adventure and the body language here might throw up some hints that this could be one of her speedier dating adventures.”

For the unversed, Taylor has earlier dated with Matty Healy, Joe Alwyn, Harry Styles and Tom Hiddleston.

Judi explained, “Taylor has usually looked like the star she is when she's with a new man and they have in turn tended to look rather compliant and smitten.”

“Travis here just looks like he hasn't noticed her though, walking ahead of one of the biggest A-listers in the business with no form or touch or PDA going on to reward her for all the fangirl red lipstick and Chief's team branding she's done,” pointed out Judi.

When Judi recalled her old boyfriends, she mentioned, “When she dated Tom Hiddleston he was posing happily in an 'I love Taylor Swift' T-shirt and even Harry Styles trotted along behind her happily when they went out together, like Matt Healey more recently.”

Meanwhile, the body language expert added that Taylor and Travis seemingly confirmed their romance with their body language.

“Travis and Taylor's suppressed smiles look smug enough to hint at a relationship but how long will Taylor be happy to walk along in Travis’ wake like this?” concluded Judi.