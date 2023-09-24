Hashim Amla predicts Pakistan will make it to semi-finals of World Cup 2023

Former South African cricketer Hashim Amla. — X/@cricketcomau

Expressing his views on which teams will make it to the semi-finals of World Cup 2023, former South African batsman Hashim Amla predicted that Pakistan will make it to the semi-finals of the tournament scheduled to commence on October 5 in India.

Amla believes that India, Pakistan, South Africa and England will proceed to the semi-final stage of the mega event, the Proteas batter was quoted saying by iol.co.za.

Separately, Chris Gayle — former West Indian batsman — also sees Pakistan as one of the teams to make it to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

"Whenever those teams [India and Pakistan] play, especially in a World Cup, the revenues they generate are humongous. One game can take care of the entire ICC event,” Gayle told PTI.

“Pakistani and Indian players should demand a lot of money for those games because those games are high-paid games TV-wise. I don't control the board or the ICC. If I was in their position I would want a lot more," he added.

The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in India with 10 teams fighting for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The Cricket World Cup will be played in a round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

According to the tournament's regulations, all teams must finalise their 15-player squads prior to September 28, with any replacements after this date requiring approval from the ICC.

Pakistan's 15-member squad for World Cup 2023

Earlier this week, Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq announced the Green Shirts' 15-member squad for the mega event.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, the former cricket legend revealed that Hassan Ali will be replacing Naseem Shah who suffered an injury during Asia Cup 2023.

Addressing Haris Rauf's injury scare, the chief selector said: "I have received encouraging reports from our medical panel about Haris Rauf. He has started to [shadow] bowl at the National Cricket Academy and will be available for selection.

“I have a firm belief that this squad can bring the World Cup trophy to Pakistan and make the whole nation proud with their incredible performances. It is time to get behind our team and provide them with the backing and support that they need.”

Squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), M Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir.

Reserves

Mohammad Haris, Zaman Khan, Abrar Ahmed.