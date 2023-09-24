Kourtney Kardashian starts Halloween decorations to surprise Travis Barker post-tour

Kourtney Kardashian is taking advantage of her nesting phase to give her home a makeover.
She has gone all out in preparation for her husband Travis Barker's return from his European tour with Blink 182.
On Saturday, she revealed that their residence has been transformed with Halloween decorations, well in advance of the spooky holiday.
Kourtney shared the reasoning behind this extensive display of horror, which seemed to envelop every corner of their shared home.
"My husband is gonna be on tour the first 2 weeks of October, so had to surprise him and make sure we got all the Halloween vibes in now," she explained, accompanying her statement with a daytime snapshot featuring white pumpkins adorning a stairway on their expansive property.
Inside their home, the scene resembled something out of a spooky haunted house. Skeletons discreetly hid behind potted plants, while skulls were eerily positioned on the dining room table.
The decor featured creepy spider webs, ominous ravens, and unsettling pieces of china, creating a spine-tingling atmosphere.
Notably, there was a piece of fine art depicting a pregnant woman balancing a dripping cup of coffee on her belly.
Travis, known for his elaborate proposal to ex-wife Shanna Moakler at Disney's Haunted Mansion, married her in a wedding inspired by Tim Burton's A Nightmare Before Christmas on October 30, 2004.
