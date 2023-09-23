BAN vs NZ: Social media in 'awe' as Sodhi, Mahmud hug it out after Mankad dismissal

Cricket fans on Saturday were left in "awe" over the heartfelt moment of New Zealand's Ish Sodhi "hugging it out" with Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud after the latter dismissed the former via Mankad at the non-striker's end.



As the Bangladesh and New Zealand teams took on each other in the second one-day international (ODI) at the Sher-e-Bangla cricket stadium — Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud in the 46th over of the game — saw Sodhi out of his crease at the non-striker's end and capitalised on the Mankad opportunity as he was about to deliver the ball.

Mahmud removed the bails and appealed for a runout. As Sodhi walked back towards the pavilion after the umpire checked the dismissal and signalled out. However, Bangladesh skipper Litton Das — in a remarkable gesture of sportsmanship — discussed the situation with umpire Marais Erasmus and called Sodhi back to the square.

What followed were some heart-melting moments as Sodhi hugged Mahmud upon his return.

Later, he eventually managed to score 35 runs off 39 balls and became the final wicket to fall in the Kiwis' innings. New Zealand posted a total of 254 on the scoreboard.

The Sodhi-Mahmud hug went viral on social media platforms with netizens praising both the Bangladeshi skipper and bowler for the show of sportsmanship.

Taking to X — formerly known as Twitter, Farid Khan paid "massive respect" to the Bangladesh team for their sportsmanship.

Meanwhile, another social media user called the hug between Sodhi and Mahmud "the most beautiful picture" in the cricket world.

"Beautiful & commendable stuff from Liton Das," Salman Hassan wrote.



Another user commended the "great sportsmanship" by the hosts Bangladesh.



Shamim Hossain not only commended Mahmud for "hugging it out" with Sodhi but also termed the moment as being true to the "spirit of cricket".



The controversial mode of dismissal, often referred to as 'Mankading,' has sparked intense debates regarding its legitimacy. However, in an effort to de-stigmatise this method, the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) reclassified it from the 'Unfair Play' category to the 'Run Out' category, as part of several rule changes that came into effect on October 1, 2022.

Last week, cricket fans also lauded Pakistan's Zaman Khan for not opting to use Mankad to dismiss Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana in the last over of the all-important Asia Cup 2023 match.

Sri Lanka needed six off two in the last over when on the second last ball, Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana — who was at the non-striker's end — could be seen way outside his crease, hence creating a viable mankad opportunity for the debutant Zaman.

Pakistani netizens had then came out in support of Zaman's decision against the Mankad and staying true to the "gentlemen's game".