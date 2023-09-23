Jeremie Boga's late strike leads Nice to top of Ligue 1 after Monaco rout

harrowtimes.co.uk

Nice's Jeremie Boga proved to be the hero of the night as his late strike clinched a dramatic 1-0 victory for his team against AS Monaco on Friday. With this win, Nice soared to the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

The match remained a tight affair, with both teams displaying solid defensive ability. However, the defining moment came in the 90th minute when Ivorian Boga skillfully weaved his way through Monaco's defenders, delivering a precise low shot past keeper Philipp Kohn, sealing Nice's triumph.

Monaco had an early opportunity to seize the lead, but Folarin Balogun's penalty was thwarted by Nice's goalkeeper Marcin Bulka in the 11th minute.

Balogun's woes continued as he missed another penalty in the 55th minute, compounding Monaco's frustration.

With this hard-fought victory, Nice now stands at 12 points, one ahead of Monaco. Stade Brestois, currently on 10 points, has a chance to claim the top spot if they can defeat Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday.

Looking ahead, Monaco will host Olympique de Marseille, while Nice will face off against Stade Brestois in the coming week.