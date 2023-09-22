Unbeaten Pakistan triumph over Australia to record third win in Over 40s Global Cup

Pakistani players shaking hands with their Australian counterparts after winning the Over 40s Global Cup group stage match at National Stadium Karachi on September 22, 2023. — Geo Super

Pakistan beat Australia in the group-stage match of the ongoing Over 40s Global Cup to record their third consecutive win in the tournament being played in Karachi.

The Green Shirts in their third group stage match, went up against Australia. Batting first, the Kangaroos were bowled out in an impressive display of bowling by Pakistani bowlers who limited the visitors to 199 runs.

Pakistan's Imran Ali was the highest wicket-taker for his side with three scalps to his name, whereas Kashif Siddique and Waqas Ali both bagged two wickets each.

Defending a relatively low target of 200, the Aussies' bowlers found themselves helpless in front of strong Pakistan's batting lineup.

Pakistan completed the chase in the 43rd over courtesy of half-centuries by Hassan Raza, Tariq Haroon and Mohammad Ilyas ensuring a seven-wicket win against the visitors.

For Pakistan, Ilyas and Razam posted 59 runs while Haroon contributed 56 runs for the home side.

Batting first, Steve Paulsen emerged as the top scorer for the Kangaroos and scored 65 runs, while Tim Bott and Chris Dickson scored 30 and 23 runs respectively. However, the visitors kept losing wickets at key moments of the game and were bowled out at 199 runs.

It must be noted that earlier, Pakistan recorded a massive 248-run victory against Nepal courtesy of the all-round performance of the Green Shirts.

The home side scored a massive total of 384 runs in 45 overs and in reply, the Nepal team was ultimately bowled out for a total of 134 runs in just 36.3 overs, falling well short of the target.

Before that, the Men in Green secured a thrilling victory over the United States of America (USA) by just one wicket. The match witnessed some remarkable performances, with Pakistan's Tassavur Abbas emerging as the hero of the day