Phoebe Gates embraces mother Melinda, moderates panel at Gates Goalkeepers Foundation

Phoebe Gates, Melinda French Gates, Karlie Kloss and Jennifer Gates Nassar at Goalkeepers 2023. — Twitter @paulalobo

Phoebe Gates, daughter of Melinda and Bill Gates, attended and moderated a panel at their Goalkeepers Foundation event on Wednesday in New York City, showing support for her mother.

The Stanford University student, who just spent her 21st birthday with her parents in New York City, gave her mother, Melinda French Gates, a warm embrace and leaned in to give her a kiss on the cheek as she posed for a picture during the celebration, which she documented on her Instagram Story.

Model Karlie Kloss and Phoebe's older sister, Jennifer Gates, joined the couple, who also hugged on stage.

Phoebe spoke with Kloss and author Kathryn Finney during a panel she hosted about entrepreneurship, agency, and gender justice. Phoebe has utilised her prominent family's platform to fight for a range of topics, including reproductive rights.

Even Phoebe's 67-year-old father Bill Gates gave her a loving shout-out on his Instagram story.

The campaign this year featured hard-hitting moderators like NBC News journalist Andrea Mitchell and a performance by Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo.

It focused on scaling innovations to reduce maternal and infant mortality as well as the life-changing impact of preparing mothers for healthy childbirth.

Ashu Martha Agbornyenty, 24, of Cameroon; Eden Tadesse, 26, of Ethiopia; and the Farmlink Project, of the United States, were the three recipients of this year's Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards who were recognised by the organisation on Tuesday at a special ceremony.

The Gates family has had a really busy two weeks outside of foundation events.

The couple, who had been married for 27 years until announcing their split in 2021, got back together on September 14 to celebrate the birthday of their youngest child.

The pleased parents paid tribute to their youngest's milestone birthday earlier in the day.



“Happy birthday, @phoebegates! You’ll always be my little girl, but watching you do big things has never surprised me,” Bill wrote on Instagram alongside a series of throwback father-daughter shots.