ICC announces $10 million prize money pool for World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup 2023 branding. — ICC

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday revealed an impressive $10 million prize money pool for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled to commence on October 5 in India next month.

The winners of the final will not only take home the coveted trophy but a whopping $4 million prize money, whereas the runners-up team will be awarded $2 million, the ICC website said.

The 10 teams who will take on each other in a round-robin format in the group stage will be awarded $40,000 for each win. Meanwhile, the losing teams in the seminals will get $800,000 each.

Furthermore, the six teams eliminated after the culmination of the group stage will be given $100,000 each.

Eight teams — New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa and India — had directly qualified for the mega event.

Stage Rate($)

Total($)

Winner (1)

4,000,000

4,000,000

Runner-up (1)

2,000,000

2,000,000

Losing semi-finalists (2)

800,000

1,600,000

Teams eliminated after group stage (6)

100,000

600,000

Winner of each group stage match (45)

40,000

1,800,000



While the Netherlands and Sri Lanka made it to the World Cup after securing their place in the qualifiers.

The ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in India with 10 teams fighting for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The round-robin format will see a total of 45 league matches being played. Additionally, each team will have two warm-up matches before the commencement of the mega event.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Pakistan's 15-member squad for World Cup 2023

Earlier in the day, Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq announced the Green Shirts' 15-member squad for the mega event.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, the former cricket legend revealed that Hassan Ali will be replacing Naseem Shah who suffered an injury during Asia Cup 2023.

Addressing Haris Rauf's injury scare, the chief selector said: "I have received encouraging reports from our medical panel about Haris Rauf. He has started to [shadow] bowl at the National Cricket Academy and will be available for selection.

“I have a firm belief that this squad can bring the World Cup trophy to Pakistan and make the whole nation proud with their incredible performances. It is time to get behind our team and provide them with the backing and support that they need.”

Squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), M Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir.

Reserves

Mohammad Haris, Zaman Khan, Abrar Ahmed.