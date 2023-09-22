Naseem Shah expresses disappointment over exclusion from World Cup squad

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah. — AFP/File

Pakistan ace pacer Naseem Shah has expressed his disappointment after he was ruled out from the ICC World Cup 2023 squad due to a shoulder injury.

Naseem sustained the injury during the Pakistan and India match in the recently concluded Asia Cup and is expected to stay on the sidelines for a long period of time.

“With a heavy heart, I'm sharing that I will not be part of this amazing team that will be representing our beloved country. While I'm disappointed, I believe everything is in Allah's hands. InshahAllah will be on the field very soon,” wrote the pacer on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Thank you to all my fans for the prayers,” he added.

Hasan Ali has replaced the injured Naseem in Pakistan’s squad.

“Naseem Shah unfortunately got injured and he's our main bowler. Hasnain had an ankle operation. lhsanullah had an elbow operation. We had few options left among fast bowlers due to injuries,” chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said in a press conference on Friday while announcing the squad.

“Hasan Ali bowled well in the LPL and elsewhere recently. He is experienced and has played well for Pakistan previously in big events. Once Naseem Shah was ruled out, we also needed a bowler who could bowl with the new ball, and I think Hasan Ali is a great choice. He bowls well with the old ball too and is a team man as well. He brings energy into the team,” he added.

Hasan last played an ODI match for Pakistan in 2022 against West Indies in Multan.

Pakistan squad for ICC World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, M Wasim Jnr, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan