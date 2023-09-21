Mustafa Ali, Pakistani-origin professional wrestler, among others released by WWE NXT

Mustafa Ali became the first Pakistani male wrestler to become part of WWE. — Social media @publicity

Mustafa Ali, a Pakistani-origin professional wrestler declared today (via X) that he was no longer a member of the WWE roster despite being scheduled for a "WWE NXT" North American Championship bout in the near future.

At WWE NXT No Mercy on September 30, Ali was slated to go up against Dominik Mysterio in a championship defence.

Recently, Ali and Mysterio have been engaged in a conflict over the North American championship that also features Dragon Lee.

After making his debut in 2003, Ali performed on the indie circuit and spent four years working as a police officer in a Chicago suburb.

He participated in the Cruiserweight Classic as a replacement in 2016, and thanks to his efforts, WWE offered him a full-time contract.



Ali was born in Bolingbrook, Illinois, the son of an Indian mother from New Delhi and a Pakistani father from Karachi.



Mustafa Ali after winning a WWE face-off. — WWE

It was revealed earlier this week on "WWE Raw" that Mysterio will face Lee to defend the "NXT" North American Championship on the next week's episode of "Raw," which annoyed Ali on "NXT" the following night.

It now appears that Ali won't be involved in the ongoing plot.

Ali secured a contract with the campaign in 2016 after putting on an outstanding display in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic.

At first, "205 Live" was where he mostly appeared, with sporadic appearances on the main roster. But in 2019, Ali began to acquire some momentum on "SmackDown," taking part in both the Men's Royal Rumble and the Men's Money in the Bank contests.

Unfortunately, his artistic direction would continue in fits and turns, including a period during which he presided over the contentious Retribution faction that received a lot of negative press.



Mustafa Ali at a WWE opening ceremony. — WWE

Early in 2022, Ali requested to be let go by WWE in public, but his plea was turned down.

Ali was a free agent in the 2023 WWE Draught, allowing him to switch brands. He's had a lot of standout episodes of "NXT" since then, building to his feud with Mysterio and Lee.

Following Ali's admission, a number of other WWE stars including Tenille Dashwood, Emma, Rick Boogs, Aaliyah, Top Dolla, Riddick Moss and Elias have disclosed that they have been let go by the organisation