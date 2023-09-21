Russian forces thwart over 20 Ukrainian drones as use of UAVs in war increases

A military person can be seen holding a military drone. TASS/File

As many as 23 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV’s) were thwarted by Moscow's forces over the different parts of the Russian-controlled territories, defence ministry wrote on Telegram Thursday, days after Kyiv's leader Volodymyr Zelensky lashed out at President Putin in UNGA urging members to deprive the nuclear-armed state of veto.

"On the night of September 20, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities on Russian soil with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted," a statement by Defence Ministry read on Telegram.



"Air defense forces destroyed 19 Ukrainian UAVs over the Black Sea and the Republic of Crimes and three more over the Kursk, Belgorod, and Oryol regions," the ministry stated which was also quoted by TASS.

The Belgorod and Kursk regions border eastern Ukraine, while Oryol is closer to the capital.

Crimea has been targeted by Kyiv amid the Russia-Ukraine war but attacks there have recently intensified as Kyiv vows to recapture the Black Sea peninsula.

On August 25, Russia said it had downed 42 drones over Crimea.

And since Ukraine launched its counter-offensive in early June, Russia has weathered waves of drone attacks that have sporadically damaged buildings, including in Moscow.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-backed governor of Sevastopol, denied that several drones were destroyed in the area of Crimea's largest city, home to Russia's Black Sea fleet.



"Yes, air defence works, but in the Crimean zone," he said on Telegram, referring to the rest of the peninsula which is administered separately from the city, adding that "in Sevastopol, all services are on alert, and the air situation is being monitored."

Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the Moscow-appointed governor of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov, said on Telegram: "We are asking all Crimeans to remain calm. If you hear the sounds of a drone flying by or air defence systems, move away from the windows. Official information will come later."

"If you find the wreckage of a UAV shot down by air defence or landed by electronic warfare, please contact special services or hotlines."