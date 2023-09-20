Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance confirmed by NFL star's brother Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce appeared confirming Taylor Swift and his brother Travis Kelce's romance rumours on Wednesday, saying '100 percent true'.

During his latest appearance on Philadelphia’s WIP sports radio morning show Wednesday, Jason Kelce responded to a question about the pair's romance, saying: "It’s hard to answer, ’cause I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis’s love life."



He added: "I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, man, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100 percent true."

He continued: "Yes, it’s speculative. But … it’s something?"



Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce's romance rumours continue to swirl, the pop superstar fueled to it with her appearance as she stepped out in NYC on September 8 wearing a teardrop-shaped pendant set with an opal, which just so happens to be the ball-playing Libra’s birthstone.



Swift added Foundrae’s Forever & Always a Pair Pendant - which, yes, shares a name with a famous "Fearless" track - the pendant "represents love".



The Anti-Hero hitmaker's move sparked reaction from fans.

"Kelce is a libra and opal is our birthstone.” one eagle-eyed Swiftie commented on @taylorswiftstyled’s Instagram post spotlighting the star’s jewelry.

Another hilariously responded to the comment, saying: "I’ve put my makeup on and I’m listening."

"Even though i believe the kelce’s [sic] started the dating rumor to promote their documentary… opal is October birthstone and Travis was born in October,” another pointed out.

It’s worth mentioning here that Swift, a Sagittarius, has loved opals for years; she’s worn a number of pieces featuring the iridescent gemstone both on and off the red carpet, and has even written it into songs. (“Your opal eyes are all I wish to see,” from the “Evermore” track “Ivy.”)

However, Jason Kelce's latest comments have fueled the romance rumours about Taylor Swift and The NFL star Travis.