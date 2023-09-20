Mbappe leads PSG to 2-0 home win over Borussia Dortmund in Champions League opener

Kylian Mbappe showcased his skill once again as Paris St Germain (PSG) triumphed with a 2-0 home win over Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League opener. x/MobilePunch

The win provided a glimpse of PSG's potential under new coach Luis Enrique.



The game saw Mbappe open the scoring in the second half with a confidently executed penalty, while Achraf Hakimi added another goal, sealing the victory for PSG at the Parc des Princes.

The win holds significance for PSG, as it comes after a recent defeat and marks only their third victory in six competitive games this season.

They successfully implemented Enrique's possession-focused tactics during the match.

With this result, PSG leads Group F with three points, two ahead of AC Milan and Newcastle United, who played to a goalless draw earlier on Tuesday.

Man of the match, Vitinha, commented, "It was important to start this campaign with a win."

Enrique stressed the importance of consistency, saying, "What I liked the most? We were consistent. It was clear we were all full gas during the whole game. We were better during the whole game. The most important was to attack and create chances. We won the match thanks to our possession."

Despite a lack of brilliance from the home side, PSG maintained control of the match, thanks to their midfield dominance. Their breakthrough came early in the second half when Mbappe converted a penalty in the 49th minute, marking his 11th goal in his last nine Champions League appearances.

Hakimi further extended PSG's lead in the 58th minute with a well-placed chip, assisted by Vitinha following a crisp passing sequence.

In the remaining 30 minutes, PSG maintained control, securing a clean sheet as Borussia Dortmund failed to pose a significant threat.

The victory positions PSG at the top of the group, offering a positive start to their Champions League campaign under new management. Their next challenge will be an away match against Newcastle United in two weeks.

Dortmund, on the other hand, struggled to find their form and will need to improve as they face AC Milan in their next group-stage match.

PSG, in the early stages of a transitional period following the departure of key players and the arrival of new signings, will look to build on this performance as they navigate the challenges of the Champions League.

The match showcased PSG's potential under Enrique's guidance, offering hope for a successful campaign in Europe's premier club competition.