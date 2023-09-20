Do you need your self-confidence dose? Take it from Tube Girl Sabrina Bahsoon who sells it

Know Your Meme.

How would you spend your daily commute on public transport?

Scroll through your phone, plug in your earphones, and stare at the floor like everyone else?

Well, not if you're Sabrina Bahsoon, aka Tube Girl, the viral sensation who's taking TikTok by storm.

In just a matter of weeks, Sabrina's self-shot videos of energetic dance routines on the London Underground have turned her into an overnight icon. With over 400,000 followers and a staggering 15 million likes, she's caught the attention of millions worldwide.



But it's not just her dancing that's infectious. It's her confidence. And, she speaks about it. She teaches confidence. Millions who lend her ears seem to follow suit by heeding what she has to say.

When BBC Asian Network recently met her in central London, the interview was interrupted by schoolgirls shouting, "Oh my God, I love you!" People are drawn to her not just for her moves but also for her self-assured attitude.

Sabrina's journey to TikTok stardom began with a simple "no." After a night out, she'd often listen to music on her commute to feel more at ease. When she proposed her TikTok idea to another passenger, he declined. Undeterred, she decided to film her dance routine alone and posted an 11-second clip that took off.

Her fearlessness in dancing on public transport resonated with many, despite the potential judgment. Sabrina's background, growing up in Malaysia and later studying law in the UK, may have contributed to her laid-back approach.

Critics who label her videos as "cringe" or her routines as "embarrassing" don't faze her. She's focused on embracing self-confidence and empowering others to do the same.

As her popularity grows, brands have taken notice, offering her modeling contracts and other opportunities.

Sabrina's hope is to make Tube Girl her full-time career. But, her journey started as a natural outlet for her high energy and love of music.

For Sabrina, Tube Girl has become more than just dancing on the Tube. It's about promoting confidence and embracing one's authentic self. And, in her own words, "Everybody gets the Tube, everybody can go on the Tube and sing and dance. It's super easy."