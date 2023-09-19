Bellingham on way to become new Benzema for Real Madrid with his goal-scoring talent?

Bellingham has taken the number five shirt at Real, previously worn by club legend Zinedine Zidane. bbc.com

Former Birmingham player Jude Bellingham has proven his mettle, scoring in all but one of his first five La Liga appearances for the Spanish club in a stellar beginning to his Real Madrid journey.

Following his 103 million euro move from Borussia Dortmund over the summer, the 20-year-old England midfielder has set the Spanish top-flight alight.



Real Madrid, maintaining a perfect record in their domestic games, now shift their focus to the Champions League, marking the true commencement of their season. Bellingham is ready for his second debut with Los Blancos, scheduled against Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabeu - a competition highly valued by the club.

The acquisition of Bellingham was partly a response to Real Madrid's 4-0 defeat by Manchester City in last season's Champions League semi-final. The club has begun reducing game time for their veteran midfielders, Modric and Kroos, while affording more opportunities to Bellingham and fellow newcomers.

Bellingham, donning the No. 5 jersey as a tribute to Zinedine Zidane, has rapidly endeared himself to Madrid's fans. Celebrating goals with arms wide open and greeted with the anthem "Hey Jude," he has made an indelible mark.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti attributes Bellingham's quick assimilation to his strong personality.

In a nod to Spanish culture, Bellingham displayed a matador's flag-waving gesture during a recent match, showcasing his charismatic character. Ancelotti has mainly deployed Bellingham as a number 10, a role the young player has embraced effectively.

With Bellingham's seamless integration and goal-scoring capacity, Real Madrid may have found a reliable attacking force to fill the void left by Karim Benzema.

The club, initially linked with Kylian Mbappe, may reevaluate their transfer strategy given Bellingham's promising start. For now, the current setup seems to suit both coach and player, promising a bright future for the English talent at the iconic Madrid club.