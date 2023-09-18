VIDEO: Wrestlers Drew Mclntyre, Jinder Mahal, others groove to Naatu Naatu at WWE Superstar Spectacle

Wrestlers including Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens were seen grooving to the Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar Spectacle in India.



The exhilarating signature moves of WWE wrestlers are well known to us all. But to see them perform is definitely unusual, especially to the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from the blockbuster RRR by director SS Rajamouli.

In a video that has circulated online, wrestlers can be seen dancing to the popular melody at the WWE Superstar Spectacular in Hyderabad, Telangana, southern India.

Wrestlers including Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens can be seen inside the ring performing the famous Naatu Naatu hook step while fans watch the historic moment in the video that was posted on X, formerly Twitter.

WWE India also posted a picture of the wrestlers performing the hook step on platform X. "Naatu Naatu during the Hyderabad WWE Superstar Spectacular? We adore seeing it!" The image had words connected to it.



Many reacted to the video, which garnered seven million views on Instagram. “It's an Oscar-winning song, can't help it,” one user said.

Another wrote: “WWE then: blood, chains, chairs on the head, burying alive, awesome scripts, realistic selling, etc. WWE now: Naatu Naatu”.

At the 95th Academy Awards, held in March of this year, the song Naatu Naatu took home the Oscar for Best Original Song. It is the first song from an Indian movie to win an Oscar.