National Cheeseburger Day: Here are some top American fast food restaurants' deals for you

As National Cheeseburger Day approaches, fast food chains across the United States are offering special cheeseburger deals for food lovers to delve into and share with their family and friends.



On Monday, September 18, Wendy's will offer their Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for just one cent in observance of National Cheeseburger Day.

According to Wendy's, the offer, which is only accessible with a purchase, will be available on the restaurant chain's rewards app or website.

The renowned delicacy is a fresh beef patty, apple-wood smoked bacon, melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on top.

It has 370 calories in it.

The good news is that the deal will remain active not only on National Cheeseburger Day but also for a few days later, through Friday, September 22.

The 50-year-old restaurant chain has already presented enticing deals like this.

This year, from May 26 to June 1, it did the same thing in observance of National Hamburger Month, which is observed in May, according to People.

The announcement follows the fast-food chain's May announcement that it was developing an underground robot delivery system for use in its drive-through lanes.

Pipedream, a hyper-logistics business, and Wendy's will collaborate to carry out this concept.

“We know that serving orders quickly and accurately leads to increased customer satisfaction,” said Deepak Ajmani, US chief operations officer of Wendy’s Company.

“Pipedream’s Instant Pickup system has the potential to unlock greater mobile order speed of service and accuracy, enabling us to consistently deliver hot and fresh Wendy’s products to our fans,” Ajmani said.

Not just Wendy's is giving discounted items for National Cheeseburger Day, though.

When customers place an order entirely through the McDonald's App, they will receive double cheeseburgers for 50 cents.

If a customer has spent $1 or more at Burger King this year and has a Royal Perks membership, they are eligible for a free cheeseburger.

On Monday, Applebee's Grill & Bar will also be offering a cheeseburger-and-fries lunch for $9, and Carl's Jr. will have half-price double cheeseburgers available all day.

