Coleman triumphs over Lyles in men's 100m at Diamond League final

American Christian Coleman held on to beat world champion Noah Lyles in the 100m at the Diamond League finals in Eugene, Oregon. AFP/File

American sprinter Christian Coleman powered to victory in the men's 100 metres at the Diamond League final in Eugene, USA, outpacing reigning world champion Noah Lyles.

Coleman, who finished fifth at the recent World Championships in Budapest, clocked an impressive 9.83 seconds, matching the season's best time.

Lyles settled for second place with a time of 9.85 seconds, while Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya secured the third spot at the same time.

Coleman's triumph marked a remarkable turnaround in his form after a disappointing performance in Budapest.



Meanwhile, in the women's 100 metres, Jamaica's Shericka Jackson clinched the title with a swift run, crossing the finish line in 10.70 seconds. Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast trailed just behind in 10.75 seconds, and Jamaican star Elaine Thompson-Herah secured third place with a time of 10.79 seconds.

In contrast, American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson struggled with a sluggish start and finished fourth, clocking 10.80 seconds.

In the highly anticipated 400 metres hurdles showdown, American Rai Benjamin delivered a stunning performance to upset world and Olympic champion Karsten Warholm.

Benjamin, who had won bronze in Budapest, clocked a Diamond League record time of 46.39 seconds, marking the fastest time of the year and the fourth-fastest in history.

Warholm, who had been the favourite, had to settle for second place with a time of 46.53 seconds, while Kyron McMaster from the British Virgin Islands claimed third place in 47.31 seconds.

The evening also witnessed impressive victories by other athletes, including Kenyan Faith Kipyegon's dominant win in the women's 1,500 metres, where she posted a time of 3:50.72.

Winfred Yavi of Bahrain delivered a sensational performance in the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase, clocking the second-fastest time ever at 8:50.66. Grenadian Kirani James secured the men's 400 metres title with a solid run, finishing in 44.30 seconds. Quincy Hall of the United States claimed the second spot in 44.44 seconds.