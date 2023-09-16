Prince Khalid bin Mohammed of Al Hilal dies leaving Saudi sports circle in grief

Prince Khalid bin Mohammed, former president of Al Hilal Saudi Arabia. — AFP

Prince Khalid bin Mohammed, former president of Al Hilal Saudi Arabia, has died after battling with a health condition that affected the last period of his life, drawing immense sadness among the Saudi sports circle.

In sports circles of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, there was a great deal of grief following the news of Khalid bin Mohammed Rais Hilal's passing because the late man was the head of one of the biggest clubs in Asia and was regarded as one of the most notable sports icons.

Many people on social media also commented on the passing of Prince Khalid bin Mohammed. They prayed for his forgiveness and patience for his family and friends. The funeral will take place following tomorrow's (Sunday) afternoon prayer.

One of the users X — formerly known as Twitter — said, “Our condolences to our people in #Saudi Arabia and the royal family on the death of the former president of #Al-Hilal, Prince #Khalid_bin_Muhammad, may God protect him. Our condolences to his family, sons, relatives, and all members of the honorable royal family. May God have mercy on him, forgive him, and grant his family patience and solace. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

Another wrote, “Prayers will be held, God willing, for the deceased of the Saudi and Al Hilal sports team Prince Khalid bin Mohammed bin Abdullah After the afternoon prayer tomorrow, Sunday, at the Prince Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh, may God have mercy on the deceased and make him dwell in his spacious paradise. To God we belong and to Him we shall return.”

According to press reports, the reason of his death was a recent health issue that Prince Khalid was dealing with.

Prince Khalid served as president of the Al Hilal Saudi sports club from 2001 until 2004, Sawa reported.

His tenure as president of Al Hilal Club was distinguished by numerous sporting triumphs as during his time the team won numerous regional and international championships. Al Hilal's triumph in the AFC Champions League was one of its most noteworthy victories during that time.

Prince Khalid bin Mohammed has served in a number of government roles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in addition to his work in sports.