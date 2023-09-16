Colorado's Deion Sanders gives Blenders sunglasses to commentators, players after Norvell remarks

Colorada coach Deion Sanders and state coach Jay Norvell. — Twitter @espn

Deion Sanders handed the hosts of "First Take" and "The Pat McAfee Show" a pair of Prime 21 sunglasses from Blenders to wear on the set in reaction to remarks made by Colorado State coach Jay Norvell.

He also distributed them to Colorado players Thursday during a team meeting.

Norvell made fun of Deion Sanders' practice of wearing a hat and sunglasses while speaking to the media on his radio broadcast on Wednesday.

"I sat down with ESPN today. And I don't care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, 'I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.' And I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That's what my mother taught me," Norvell said. "They're not going to like us, no matter what we say or do. It doesn't matter. So, let's go up there and play."

Deion Sanders admitted to McAfee that despite the fact that Norvell's remarks gave Colorado new motivation following a 2-0 start, he originally didn't like them.

"I didn't like that it happened because it's another [Black coach]," Sanders said. "We started out right? He was complimenting me, I was complimenting him, but it just took a quick left. What happened? Who got to him? After what he said previously, it threw me off and I started, I really started to contemplate, what happened? Why would you go into that direction? You know me, you know how I get down. If we really want to talk, I can do this. I'm pretty good at this, but I don't need to, because the kids, they're ready."

Deion Sanders added that he doesn't believe in trap games, but the Colorado State meeting has been heated up as a result of Norvell's remarks, coming before games against Oregon and USC.

"My kids are now on a 10," Sanders said. "They are ready to play this game and they can't wait to play this game. We can't wait to get it on."