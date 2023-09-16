VIDEO: Blue Smurf cat meme takes Internet by storm — Why it's super viral

Blue Smurf cats are taking over TikTok in the form of a viral meme trend with the Russian hashtag #шайлушай which is sometimes called Shailushai and is gaining enormous traction or in other words millions of views and comments.



Shailushai, a plain blue Smurf cat-like creature, has taken the Internet by storm. These videos have mostly Alan Walker's song "The Spectre" playing in the background. Nate Hallinan, an artist, drew the picture in 2014 after imagining what the blue creatures would look like if they were real.

Everything has a blue smurf cat on it. Initially, the craze was limited to TikTok, but it has since migrated to other websites like YouTube, Instagram, and X.

The adorable little blue cat-like creature is staring back at you from the feed or even the comments area of these platforms, and its black beady eyes are easily visible. The little blue Smurf cat even made an appearance in Minecraft and Roblox games.

Users have even begun to voice their complaints about how these creatures were the only thing they ever saw on their feeds, and others have asked TikTok to stop the practice.

As mentioned earlier, the blue creature, known as Shailushai or шайлушай, does not come alone, it's often paired exclusively, with Alan Walker's The Spectre. The song accurately captures the emotions resonated by Shailushai, "We live. We love. We lie.".

Its meteoric rise to fame is no laughing matter; #smurfcat have amassed more than 691.9 million and 443.1 million views, respectively.