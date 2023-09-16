Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness give ‘NEW NAME’ to relationship after shocking split

Hugh Jackman and his estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness preferred to be friends rather than a couple anymore.

The Australian couple, who are parents to son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18, announced in a joint statement on Friday that they are ending their marriage after nearly three decades.

According to an insider who claimed the marriage was left 'broken' by the COVID pandemic, the ongoing writers' strike further exacerbated their marital breakdown.

Lockdown put a 'strain' on their relationship, and despite working to save their marriage, the couple decided that the 'best option' was to split as friends.

'They are forever linked, forever together with the children they have,' a source told DailyMail.com exclusively. 'But after the past few years, the love they had for each other turned more into a friendship which got broken during COVID, as the lockdown didn't help their marriage at all and really put a strain on their relationship.

They continued: 'They worked on it and couldn't get it back. The strikes haven't helped one bit, it got them in the same predicament as COVID did, to where they were just kicking the tires, and Hugh found it all to not have the same magic as they once had.

'Deb had similar concerns and thoughts and separating is the best option.'

The insider added: 'They will never talk negatively about each other, just time has passed for them and they are now accepting that fate.'

A representative for Jackman, 54, confirmed that COVID and the writers strike had impacted their relationship.

The estranged couple announced the devastating news that they are officially parting ways on Friday.

'We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,' they said in a joint statement.

'Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

'Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.'