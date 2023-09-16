Kylian Mbappe's brace not enough as PSG stunned by Nice in 3-2 defeat. x/stvrmbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) faced a surprising setback on Friday as they suffered their first defeat of the Ligue 1 season at the hands of Nice.

The Parc des Princes witnessed an intense battle, culminating in a 3-2 victory for the visiting side, with Terem Moffi's standout performance proving pivotal.



Moffi showcased his brilliance with a brace, securing Nice's lead in the 21st minute and later extending it with a well-placed shot in the 68th minute.

PSG's star, Kylian Mbappe, did his part with a pair of goals, yet it wasn't enough to salvage a draw.

The match began with an unexpected twist as Moffi capitalised on a defensive blunder by Mbappe, giving Nice an early advantage. Mbappe redeemed himself shortly thereafter, delivering a powerful strike that levelled the score at 1-1.

Nice regained the lead in the second half, courtesy of Gaetan Laborde, who capitalised on Moffi's excellent assist. Moffi's second goal further cemented Nice's dominance, leaving PSG with a significant deficit.

Mbappe's late acrobatic volley ignited hopes of a PSG comeback, but time ran out for the reigning French champions. As a result, PSG, who could have claimed the top spot with a victory, now finds themselves in third place with eight points from five games, trailing Nice by a single point.

Before kick-off, the Parc des Princes bid farewell to Marco Verratti, marking the end of his 11-year tenure at PSG as he moves to Qatar's Al-Arabi. Messages from former teammates, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva, were displayed on the big screen, and Verratti took a lap of honor around the pitch.

Despite Verratti's illustrious PSG career, which included nine Ligue 1 titles and six French Cups, the Champions League crown remained elusive for the club.

Now, PSG must regroup swiftly as they prepare for their upcoming Champions League group-stage opener against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.