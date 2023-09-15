68-year-old Turkish woman unrecognisable after cosmetic surgeries — Internet can’t face it

Miss Dilek before and after her transformation at the Turkish clinic. — Instagram @metrof

The pictures from the Instagram account of a Turkey plastic surgery clinic showing a facial transformation of a woman have left social media users in amazement, as everyone asked for the price list of the cosmetic procedure.



The caption read: ‘Our lovely patient Miss Dilek after two years of rhinoplasty, facelift and blepheroplasty surgeries. I await your comments.’

The close-ups on the left depict a woman who is clearly older and who the surgeon estimated to be 68 years old.

The photos on the right, which are allegedly of the same person, show a woman who is at least "20 years younger."

Her doctor stated that the numerous surgical modifications carried out at his clinic in Istanbul are entirely behind this transformation.

He disclosed that the patient underwent five different operations to obtain the result in order to refute claims that the post was false.

One comment under the post on Instagram said: ‘This is crazy. She looks 20 years younger.

‘The rhinoplasty result is really good. There is lip filler for sure. But you can still tell it is her.’

Even Melinda Farina, founder of Beauty Brokers, a consultancy agency that helps clients throughout their plastic surgery journey, was left speechless, Metro reported.

She commented: ‘Even I am stumped by this one.’

Followers from the West emphasised that not even the top doctors in the US have achieved such a "radical" transformation.

Many stated they were boarding the next flight to Turkey after seeing the results, which impressed them.

Others pleaded with the clinic for a list of costs for each surgery the woman had done to her face.

However, some people questioned whether the images on the right had undergone significant airbrushing before being shared online.

‘She probably had some work done but photoshop is doing some heavy lifting here,’ a woman wrote under.

Others, who were not as certain that the people in the images were the same, asked people not to believe the clinic.

One comment read: ‘Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most.’

Another said: ‘It is actually mother and daughter. Why you guys are lying?’