Remember when Sasha Obama tattooed her hands with beautiful henna designs

In one of her old pictures Sasha Obama was spotted at a US Air Force base wearing a dress along with henna tattoos on her hands back when her father Barack Obama was the President of the United States.
Sasha had applied henna on her hands during her trip to Europe along with the Obama family.
Obama discussed girls' education in nations like Liberia and Morocco with his daughter accompanying him. The family was taken as they made their way through the tarmac after landing in Spain, with Malia leading the way in a black and white wrap dress and Sasha trailing after wearing a dress with designs and henna tattoos on her arms, Hola reported.
The Obama girls can be seen grinning while battling the wind in the images.
Henna tattoos have a long history and have been connected to places like Pakistan, India, Africa, and the Middle East, said St. Thomas University.
Henna tattoos are now applied to commemorate important events and gatherings of people, such as weddings and birthdays. The organic substance can be used to colour skin, clothing, hair, and nails. This ink leaves tattoos on the skin that stay for around two weeks.
Sasha and her family were sighted in Greece earlier this summer. She and her sister were captured in photographs strolling alongside the Parthenon while sporting some stylish attire. Sasha donned a purple blouse and some trousers, while Malia wore an all-purple attire.
