Snoop Dogg gets candid about his fears, confesses his equinophobia

Snoop Dogg is talking openly about his unexpected fear of animals.



The 51-year-old Sensual Seduction rapper revealed on the September 12 episode of Snoop Dogg's YouTube news network series Double G News that he had an equinophobia or fear of horses, adding, “I'm just f------ scared of them.”

Tiffany Haddish, who was wearing a pink tartan suit, joined the head of Death Row Records, who was clothed in a bathrobe, on his show. He said, “I'm scared of horses,” when the Night School star mentioned her childhood goal of keeping horses on a farm.

“What? As big as you are?” the actress, 43, shot back.

“To this day, too,” the Training Day actor responded. “I don't know why I'm just f------ scared of them.”

“Are you serious?” Haddish asked.

“So serious. You ain't never seen me in a scene with a horse. I've been in a scene with ostriches, iguanas, all kinds of s---,” Snoop explained. “Ain't never been in a scene with a horse, like, get that motherf––––– away from me. I don't know why!”

Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., admitted to Haddish that while his wife Shante Broadus had a horse for three years that she was fond of riding “for her peace of mind,” he chose to stay away from it and refused to contact with it.

“Maybe in your past life you fell off a horse,” Haddish suggested, to which Snoop joked, “I think I may have been the Headless Horseman [in my past life],” referring to the famous folklore figure who rides around headless on horseback while tormenting villagers.