Female journalist sexually harassed on air in Spain

This screengrab taken from a video released on September 12, 2023, shows a man sexually harassing a female journalist Isa Balado on Cuatro news channel on a live television in Madrid, Spain. — X/@elespanolcom

A female journalist Isa Balado in Spain was sexually harassed by a man during a live report as she was covering a robbery in the area.

The harassment sparked a strong reaction from government officials and led to the eventual arrest of the harasser.

The latest harassment incident came just after a kissing scandal that emerged last month when the president of Spain's football federation, Luis Rubiales kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony following the country’s World Cup victory in Sydney on August 20.

The reaction to the kiss gradually unraveled and became widespread.

The Spanish journalist Isa Balado during her reporting on robbery in Madrid for channel Cuatro was approached from behind. The harasser touched her bottom before he asked him which television she worked for, according to the video.

The reporter said that she was in the middle of a live transmission and attempted to continue with her reporting however, the host at that time Nacho Abad insisted she put the man in front of the camera. She then confronted him and told him that she had been trying to do her job.

After being told he left, with a failed attempt to touch her head as she dodged. Later, the man approached her again as she continued, saying he had heard her accusations and that she should "tell the truth."

Balado requested to cut the live broadcast owing to not giving the man any more attention.

In a message posted on X, police said the harasser had been arrested for sexually assaulting the reporter live on air.

Mediaset Espana, which owns Cuatro, said it "categorically repudiates any form of harassment or aggression. We fully support Isa Balado, a reporter for 'En boca de todos', after the absolutely intolerable situation she has suffered today."

Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said the incident should not go unpunished.

"It is machismo that makes journalists suffer sexual assaults like this, and the aggressors are unrepentant in front of the camera," she wrote on X.

Equality Minister Irene Montero sent her support to Balado.

"Non-consensual touching is sexual violence and we say enough to impunity," she said.