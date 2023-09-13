Washington teen pleads guilty to murder of mother's ex-lover

Gabriel Davies, 17, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. (Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

A teenage boy from Washington state has pleaded guilty to the murder of the former romantic partner of his mother.



This case unfolded approximately one year ago when authorities in Pierce County arrested the teen, Gabriel Davies, and his accomplice, Justin Yoon in connection with the killing of 51-year-old Dan McCaw.



Davies and his friend were both 16 at the time of the crime.

The case came to light when authorities conducted a welfare check at McCaw's Orting residence on September 1st after he failed to appear for several work shifts. Deputies, upon entering the house, detected a strong odor of decay, and they noticed a German shepherd going in and out of a doggy door.

Inside the residence, they discovered McCaw's lifeless body on the floor, surrounded by a significant amount of blood. Initial suspicions pointed towards suicide due to the absence of forced entry.

However, further investigation unveiled the truth that McCaw had been both shot and stabbed. Detectives recovered shell casings, an empty rifle magazine, and ammunition from the scene.

The day before the discovery of McCaw's body, Gabriel Davies had been reported missing under "suspicious circumstances." He was found safe the following day, walking along a road, miles away from his abandoned and damaged vehicle, which bore signs of suspected blood.

Initially unable to provide a coherent account of his whereabouts during his disappearance, Davies later conveyed fears of retribution. Yoon's father contacted authorities with information about Davies' involvement in McCaw's murder, leading to the identification of both teenagers as suspects.

Surveillance footage from McCaw's home depicted the pair entering through a doggy door on the night of the murder, carrying potential weapons.

Davies' father revealed that his son had been coerced by individuals linked to an outlaw motorcycle club to steal from McCaw's residence. A sinister plan took shape, culminating in a violent confrontation with McCaw, resulting in his tragic death, according to his account.

The two teenagers now face the prospect of up to 18 years in prison as they await their sentencing hearings scheduled for November 3rd, while the local community grapples with the disturbing details of this case.