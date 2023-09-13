Kim and Kourtney Kardashian ‘are still going at it’ in 'The Kardashians' Season 4 new Trailer

The Kardashian sisters, Kim and Kourtney’s beef from last season seems to have escalated in The Kardashians season 4 trailer.



A producer asks Kim and Kourtney if they believe viewers will be surprised to see them together as the video's opening scene shows them sitting together in a combined confessional interview.

Kourtney says, "Last season was really hard," possibly referring to the controversy surrounding Kim's work with Dolce & Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week.

"There's been a lot of tension. It's been hard to watch people talking about you. I don't feel people understood," the recently pregnant Kourtney further adds.

On the screen, footage from February shows Kim in Milan, Italy, with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

The teaser then switches to Kim and Kourtney having what appears to be a heated phone conversation.

"Are you happy? You're a different person, you hate us, and we all talk about it," Kim says on the phone call with her sister.

To which Kourtney replies, "You're, like, adding it into a fight to have a side."

Then Khloé Kardashian says to Kris Jenner, "Kourt and Kim are still fighting."

Kim continues to argue with her sister over the phone, saying, "I think you think things, so you're getting riled up. I think things, so I'm getting riled up."

Kourtney, though, won't let things go, calling her sister "just a witch" and "I hate you."

Khloé reassures fans in her confessional interview, "These things are fixable. It's not going to break us down."

The SKIMS founder allegedly "copied" Kourtney's "wedding vibes" after Kourtney's May 2022 nuptials to Travis Barker were hosted by Dolce & Gabbana in Positano, Italy, according to Kourtney, who was furious with Kim over her work with the Italian fashion house previous season.

Even though the incident caused the sisters some serious strain and drama, they appeared to have worked things out and gone on.

Watch The Kardashians season 4 trailer below:



