Meghan Markle leaves for Europe to reunite with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was spotted leaving Los Angeles to join her husband at the Invictus Games in Germany.



In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex was all smiles as she jetted out of the States, accompanied by her bodyguard who was carrying some of her bags and clothing.

The Suits alum opted for a relaxed outfit for her transatlantic flight, sporting V-necked long-sleeved top, black baggy three-quarter-length trousers, and a pair of ivory Valentino mules.

Ahead of her arrival at the airport, Meghan was photographed grabbing a burger from In-N-Out at a branch near the Sussexes’ $14.6million Montecito home.

The former actress will land in London, from where she will catch a British Airways flight to Dusseldorf to join Harry on the third day of Invictus Games.

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop suggested the Duchess of Sussex would be contemplating a significant present to mark Prince Harry’s 39th birthday on Friday, Sept. 15.

"They'll do something meaningful, they're in a neutral space in Germany and I think they'll have a good one," she told Ok! Magazine.

Prince Harry is set to give a big speech at the closing ceremony of the annual game competition on Saturday, Sept. 16..

