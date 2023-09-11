England police officer borrows kid's bike to chase burglary suspect

Hampshire police officer Harriett Taylor riding a kid's bike. — Gosport Police

A funny new video shows a police officer in Gosport, England, catching a burglary suspect while riding a child's little bike in the White Lion Walk town area on Friday night.

While police were looking for a guy, a quick-thinking officer noticed a child riding a bike and asked to borrow it, according to SWNS.

“Please can I borrow your bike?” Hampshire police officer Harriett Taylor asked the boy. “I will return it to you.”

The child nodded in agreement and watched as Taylor sped off in the direction of the suspect on the little bike.

On the blue-and-white bike, which is much smaller than her, Taylor can be seen riding along the street in the footage.

The suspect was detained on accusations of theft, burglary, and shoplifting, so it appears that the off-the-chain strategy was a complete success.

Now, the boy who lent the cop the bike is being hailed by Hampshire police as a “little hero.”

“If you thought you spotted PC Taylor riding a child’s bike in the town center last night, we can confirm that your eyes weren’t deceiving you,” police said in a statement obtained by SWNS.

“She was indeed riding a child’s bike in the town center earlier this evening!”

In keeping with her promise, Taylor gave the kid his bike back and posed for pictures with him.