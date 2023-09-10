Earthquake-hit Marrakech to conduct African qualifiers amid over 2,000 deaths

The minaret of a mosque stands behind damaged or destroyed houses following an earthquake in Moulay Brahim, Al-Haouz province, on September 9, 2023. — AFP

Despite a devastating earthquake of 6.8 magnitude that claimed more than 2,000 lives and injured another 2,000, officials in Morocco were determined to go on with the key African Nations qualifier between Gambia and Congo Brazzaville in Marrakech Sunday.

Late Friday, an earthquake hit 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of the Moroccan city — which Gambia are using as a home venue because of the lack of an international stadium.

According to the latest estimates from Morocco Saturday, 2,012 people have died and other 2,059 have been injured of whom 1,220 were in critical condition.

Another final-round qualifier, between qualified Morocco and eliminated Liberia Saturday in Agadir, a coastal city 260 kilometres (160 miles) southwest of Marrakech, was postponed.

According to AFP, Congolese and Gambian officials said that the delegations slept outside their hotels in Marrakech.

"We expected the game to be postponed given the circumstances. Our hotel has been partly damaged," said the Gambian.

The Congolese said: "It is hard to concentrate on a football match, crucial thought it is, after so many people died not far from here."

Gambia need one point to qualify for the January 13-February 11 Cup of Nations finals as Group G runners-up behind Mali while Congo must win to finish runners-up.

Gambia will be the third West African country after Niger and Burkina Faso to play at the 45,000-seat Grand Stade de Marrakech within four days because of inadequate venues at home.

The deadly earthquake in Morocco overshadowed seven qualifiers Saturday with Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mauritania swelling the number of Ivory Coast-bound teams to 21.

Chance of qualifying

Clesio Bauque scored five minutes into added time to earn Mozambique a 3-2 victory over Benin in a tense Maputo showdown that settled who accompanied Senegal from Group L.

Benin needed maximum points to overtake Mozambique and former Premier League forward Steve Mounie put the visitors ahead by converting a 20th-minute penalty.

Mozambique responded with goals from Witiness Quembe and Portugal-born debutant Ricardo Guimares to lead at half-time.

Jodel Dossou levelled five minutes into the second half and the outcome of the match and the final standings hung in the balance until Bauque raced through to fire past Saturnin Allagbe.

Group I was the most hotly contested of the 12 sections as all four countries entered the final matchday with a chance of qualifying.

But home victories for DR Congo and Mauritania kept them in first and second places ahead of Gabon and Sudan.

Theo Bongonda scored after eight minutes and substitute Fiston Mayele struck with three minutes of regular time remaining to give DR Congo a 2-0 win over Sudan in Kinshasa.

DR Congo overcame a disastrous start to their campaign — losing against Gabon and Sudan — to top the table with four consecutive victories under French coach Sebastien Desabre.

First-half goals from Hemeya Tanjy and Aboubakar Kamara set up Mauritania for a 2-1 win in Nouakchott over Gabon, who had goalkeeper Jean-Noel Amonome sent off after just five minutes.