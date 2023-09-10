Precious diamond: 7-year-old finds lifetime birthday gift from Arkansas park

In this picture obtained on September 9, 2023, shows a golden brown diamond discovered by a 7-year-old in Arkansas at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro. — Arkansas State Parks website

A 2.9-carat golden brown diamond was found by a young girl in Arkansas on the occasion of her seventh birthday at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, according to an official statement from the park, proving to be a lifetime gift on her important day making it unforgettable in her life.

The girl named Aspen Brown found the diamond on September 1, as she was partying at the park and the discovery "is the second-largest registered by a park guest this year, topped only by a 3.29-carat brown diamond discovered in March," a news release from the park read.

The statement also added that "Brown was visiting the park with her dad and grandmother to celebrate her birthday."

"Brown picked up a gem about the size of a green pea from a pathway along the northeast side of the search area," read the official statement and later park officials confirmed that the 7-year-old had really discovered a diamond.

Assistant park superintendent, Waymon Cox, was quoted in the statement as saying: "Aspen’s diamond has a golden-brown colour and a sparkling luster. It is a complete crystal, with no broken facets and a small crevice on one side, created when the diamond was formed."

According to the park, the young girl is not the only one who was lucky to have found the gem but one or two visitors discover diamonds at the park each day.

More than 75,000 diamonds so far have been discovered at the site since a farmer first identified the precious object on the land.

The site of the gem is the eroded surface of a volcanic crater. In addition to diamonds, other precious gems like amethysts and garnets also occur there as a result of the site’s unique geology.