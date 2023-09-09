Kate Middleton, Prince William delight fans with big show amid Harry's appearance in Germany

Prince William and Kate Middleton have appeared to overshadow Prince Harry's show at Invictus Games in Germany as they made surprise appearance at Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall's podcast on Saturday.

The royal couple delighted fans with their amazing show with the former rugby player amid Harry's presence in Germany for Invictus Games.

The Prince Prince and Princess of Wales, who's set to travel to France for the Rugby World Cup, appeared alongside Mike Tindall and Princess Anne on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast.

William and Kate shared the clip of their discussion at the show to their official social media accounts, revealing interesting details of their love for the sports.

Prince Kate and the future King shared plenty of anecdotes of their own sporting adventures and why rugby and other physical activities hold a special place in their hearts.



William and Kate's new show may overshadow Harry's Invictus Gomes opening ceremony, which is taking place at the same time in Germany.

James Haskell, Mike's podcast co-host, asked the Prince and Princess of Wales whether they would ever take part in a parents' sports day event, to which Kate confirmed that they already had.

James also brought up the friendly rivalry between Kate and William who are known to be competitive with one another. "I don't know where this has come from," Kate sweetly joked, before adding: "I don't think we've actually been able to finish a game of tennis. It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us," with William confirming the pair try to "out mental" each other for the victory.



When asked whether Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were picking up this streak, Anne shared her thoughts, chiming in: "Just a little bit, I think." Kate then revealed: "They're all of different temperments and as they're growing and trying out different sports, it's going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops."