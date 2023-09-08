Shaheen Afridi's wedding likely to take place after Asia Cup 2023

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, his daughter Ansha Afridi and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — X/@SAfridiOfficial/@DheetAfridi

The wedding ceremony of Pakistan's top fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha, is expected to take place soon after the culmination of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 later this month.

Sources say that the wedding and valima ceremonies are scheduled for September 19 and September 21 respectively.

The events will take place in Islamabad, the sources added.

The two families — however — have not yet confirmed the date for the couple's wedding.

Prior to this, Ansha's father and Pakistan's former all-rounder Shahid Afridi in April had said that Shaheen's wedding festivities would begin in September this year.

The former cricketer revealed the news while speaking to a private news channel.

It is to be noted that Shaheen is currently representing Pakistan's national side in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 which is set to culminate on September 17 this month.

Shaheen and Ansha tied the knot earlier this year in Karachi. Soon after the Nikah, a reception was also held where cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan, were among the attendees.

The couple’s Mehndi function was also held a day before the Nikah ceremony. They got engaged two years ago.

The 23-year-old pacer had revealed that it was he who thought about marrying Ansha first.

“It was my marriage so obviously, it was me who thought about marrying her. Lala and my brother have been friends for a very long time, and our elders know each other too. So, my mother went ahead with the rishta (proposal) and the families agreed,” he said shyly while speaking during an interview.

Upon where the couple first met, Shaheen could not think of a particular moment since they’d known each other for a while.

“There wasn’t a proper first meet-up as such. We used to go to each other’s houses. Whenever they’d come to our house I’d see her around and then we met at our Nikah,” he said.

“They say that you should always have a life partner that appreciates you and thank God I have that. She doesn’t get involved much but has always supported me,” he exclaimed.