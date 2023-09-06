Would-be father-in-law marries bride after groom flees wedding in Indonesia

An Indonesian groom's father married the bride after the groom disappeared on his wedding day, leaving the bride and her family humiliated.
The groom, identified as Isra, was supposed to marry the girl on August 29 in the village of Jikotamo, South Halmahera. However, he disappeared on the day of the wedding.
The bride's family was concerned about the money they had spent on the wedding preparations. The wedding cost approximately 25 million rupiahs ($1,700), and they did not want to lose that money by cancelling the event.
As a result, the groom's father stepped in and married the bride. The wedding ceremony was reportedly bizarre, but it was seen as the best way to save the bride's family from shame.
The incident has sparked a debate on social media, with some people expressing sympathy for the bride and others criticizing the bride's family for going ahead with the wedding without the groom.
It is unclear why Isra disappeared on his wedding day. Some people have speculated that he may have had cold feet, while others have suggested that he may have been involved in another relationship.
Harris Wolobah's family believes his death is linked to the extreme spiciness of the Paqui chip he consumed at school...
Jean-Pierre says Joe Biden also tested negative during check-up Monday, is not experiencing any symptoms
North Korea, Russia eyeing leader-level discussions, perhaps even in person on Moscow's arms needs amid Ukraine war,...
Trump's actions on January 6 and his efforts to overturn the 2020 election may disqualify him
The ground stop was lifted around 6pm
Repealing Article 370 gave people from rest of India right to acquire property in disputed territory and settle there...