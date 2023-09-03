Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 850th career goal. X/Cristiano

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name in the annals of sports history as he celebrated his 850th career goal during Al Nassr's resounding 5-1 victory over Al Hazem in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.



In a display of remarkable form, Ronaldo found the back of the net for the sixth time in just three games, reinforcing his position as the league's top scorer with six goals this season.

The Portuguese star also played a pivotal role by providing two crucial assists during the match.

Ronaldo's illustrious career has seen him reach this unprecedented milestone, making him the first player ever to attain 850 official goals.

As Al Nassr reeled from two initial league losses this season, the team's resurgence has been nothing short of spectacular, winning their last three league matches and narrowing the gap with league leaders Al Hilal to just four points.

Ronaldo's influence on and off the pitch has been undeniable, transforming Al Nassr into formidable contenders. His journey in Saudi Arabia has been marked by both personal and team success, with victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup and qualification for the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League, buoyed by Ronaldo's match-winning performances.

He helped Abdulrahman Ghareeb find the net in the 33rd minute, laying the foundation for Al Nassr's triumph.

Abdullah Al-Khaibari's sensational volley from a corner kick just before half-time further solidified Al Nassr's lead, making it 2-0.

While Al Hazem managed to pull a goal back shortly after the interval, Ronaldo once again took center stage, providing another crucial assist in the 57th minute, resulting in Al Nassr's third goal. A brilliantly executed team move culminated in Otavio sealing the team's victory.