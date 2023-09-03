Astonishing: Full-sized bull enjoys passenger car ride in Nebraska

A video went viral on social media as a driver in Nebraska was pulled over by local authorities after he was spotted driving a jumbo-sized bull Howdy Doody in his car before being reported to the officials in Norfolk.
According to the police, officials were sent to the location after receiving a phone call for a "vehicle with a cow inside" rolling through town.
It was assumed that the bull would be smaller but what they found out near the corner of West Norfolk Avenue and North 13th Street was a bull riding shotgun in a 1996 Ford Crown Victoria.
The driver had removed the passenger seat side’s roof to fit the bull inside his car.
The owner of the bull Howdy Doody was identified as Lee Meyer who said: "It's a solid car, so I went on and purchased up and beefed up the frame that was under it and the suspension, the tires and floor and cut the top off, and we were good to go.”
He had earlier thought about doing it but he acted as he was encouraged by his granddaughter.
He said: "I had thought about it. I talked about it, and one of my granddaughters said it was a bad idea and I shouldn't do it. So I had to show her that Grandpa could do it. It might have been a bad idea, but I did it anyway."
After being pulled over by the local officials, Howdy Doody is a regular attraction they asked the driver to be careful and keep moving.
"The bull — half-Longhorn and half-Watusi — weighed 2,200 pounds two years ago, and it is probably tipping the scales a little more now," Meyer said.
Meyer said that he had never gotten any type of Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) or police approval for the wheels and that the stop was the first hint of any issue.
"I've never had a problem with anyone until Wednesday," Meyer said. "I just have car insurance, a license and private plates."
According to the state’s DMV, such cars are often retrofitted to transport animals.
